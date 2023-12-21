Aaron's Forecast: Clouds this morning followed by sunshine this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy and cool this morning with temperatures near 30. Skies will clear out as the day moves along, but temperatures will stay rather steady. Some sunshine to start your Friday with clouds increasing Friday afternoon. Overcast with scattered rain and snow showers on Saturday. Dry on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Partly sunny with highs near 50 on Christmas.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

