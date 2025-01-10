Aaron's Forecast: Clouds increase with snow arriving this evening for all of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another frigid start to your day with temperatures in the teens this morning. We will have a mix of sun and clouds for the first part of the day. Clouds increase this afternoon with snow arriving after 6 p.m. A general snow tonight with 1 to 3" of accumulation. Sctd. snow showers expected to taper off on Saturday. Partly sunny with highs in the low 30s on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, upper 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, teens.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, near 20.

