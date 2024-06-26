Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Clouds increase with showers and thundershowers this afternoon

Storms this afternoon could produce locally heavy downpours
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 5:57 AM, Jun 26, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers and storms will develop this afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe. The highest threat for severe weather will be across the Southern Tier. The best chance for rain will be from 3pm to 9pm. Skies will clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s. Sunny and cooler on Thursday with highs near 70. Sunny and warmer on Friday with highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, low 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Showers and storms, low 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App