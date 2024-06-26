Aaron's Forecast: Clouds increase with showers and thundershowers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers and storms will develop this afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe. The highest threat for severe weather will be across the Southern Tier. The best chance for rain will be from 3pm to 9pm. Skies will clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s. Sunny and cooler on Thursday with highs near 70. Sunny and warmer on Friday with highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Showers and storms, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

