Aaron's Forecast: Clouds increase with rain showers developing later today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will increase with showers arriving later this afternoon. Showers and thundershowers likely overnight. Showers and storms will become more numerous Saturday afternoon. It will be warm and humid on Saturday with highs near 80. Rain showers are likely on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Showers and storms, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.