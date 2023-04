Aaron's Forecast: Clouds increase with rain showers arriving this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will drift eastward allowing abundant moisture to move into Western New York later today. After a dry start to your Friday clouds will increase with rain arriving this afternoon. Expect rain in Buffalo starting between 2 and 4 p.m. Rain will continue tonight with rain showers off and on through the weekend.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Rain arrives, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with sctd. showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 60.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cooler with showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with showers, upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.