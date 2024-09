Aaron's Forecast: Clouds increase with rain arriving this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds increase with showers and thundershowers likely later today. Cooler air arrives for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be near 60 degrees with mid 60s on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Rain arrives, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 60.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.