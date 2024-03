Aaron's Forecast: Clouds increase with rain arriving later this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This morning we can expect mostly sunny skies with light winds. Clouds increase this afternoon with rain after 4pm. High temperatures today in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and breezy, upper 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and breezy, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.