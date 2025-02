Aaron's Forecast: Clouds increase with rain and snow showers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll be a roller coaster of weather this weekend!

An area of low pressure will bring rain and snow to the area early this afternoon. The wintry mix will change to rain later this afternoon. The rain changes back to snow overnight as temperatures drop on Saturday. Colder air sticks around Saturday and Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, near 20.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 20.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.