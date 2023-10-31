Aaron's Forecast: Chilly with scattered lake effect rain and snow showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s as you start the day. Clouds will increase with lake effect rain and snow showers developing off of Lake Erie later this morning. Rain and snow will continue through this evening. Overnight some minor accumulations are possible over the higher elevations across the Southern Tier. Staying chilly through Thursday with highs in the 40s. High temperatures are back in the 50s on Friday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. rain and snow showers, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Few flakes south of Buffalo, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

