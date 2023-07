Aaron's Forecast: Breezy with sctd. showers and thundershowers this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will mover through Western New York this morning. A few showers and thundershowers will develop along this frontal system. It will be partly sunny and breezy this afternoon with gusts near 40 miles per hour. Mostly sunny and warmer on Friday with storms returning late Saturday afternoon.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and breezy, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Isolated showers, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.