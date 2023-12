Aaron's Forecast: Breezy and cold with sunny breaks this afternoon

Winter Weather Advisory until 10am for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Cattaraugus Counties.

Winter Storm Warning until 10am for Chautauqua County.

Snow will taper off and skies will clear later today. Highs this afternoon near 30 degrees. It will be partly cloudy and chilly overnight with lows in the mid 20s. Partly sunny skies are expected through the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Light to moderate snow, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.