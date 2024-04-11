Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Breezy and mild with rain showers likely for your Thursday

You'll need the umbrella today
Thursday Weather
Posted at 5:53 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 05:53:27-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain showers likely this morning with another round of wet weather later this afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible later today with the chance for severe storms across the Southern Tier. Winds will increase with gusts 30 to 40 miles per hour later today. Rain continues overnight with more rain on Friday. Rain will mix with snow Friday night with minor accumulations over the higher elevations south of Buffalo.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Breezy with showers, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Windy with showers, low 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 40
AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

