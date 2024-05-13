Aaron's Forecast: Breezy and mild with a few showers for your Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front will push through the area this morning. Showers will develop along the frontal system. Winds will increase with gusts near 30 miles per hour today. Dry weather expected overnight with rain showers returning late Tuesday and continuing through early Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers return, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 60s.

