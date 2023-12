Aaron's Forecast: Breezy and cool with snow showers well south of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Breezy and cool today with temperatures in the 30s. Lake effect snow off of Lake Erie will bring 1-3" of accumulation to parts of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties. Winds will increase on Tuesday with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers south, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.