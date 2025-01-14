Aaron's Forecast: Breezy and cold again with lake effect snow north and south

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties until 4 a.m. Thursday. Another 6 to 16" of snow in the more persistent lake bands. Strong winds will make for difficult travel in the lake effect snow bands.

Winter Weather Advisory for Allegany County until 7 p.m. today. Expect 1-4" of snow this afternoon.

Lake effect snow near Lake Ontario will produce about 1 to 3" of snow mostly north of Route 104.

Heavy snow off of Lake Erie will add several more inches of snow south of Buffalo this afternoon. The heaviest snow near Eden, Boston, Springville, and Silver Creek. The band will shift south later today and tonight.

TUESDAY

AFTERNOON: Lake effect north and south of Buffalo, low 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers south, 15.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers south, mid 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Wintry mix, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

