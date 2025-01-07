Aaron's Forecast: Blustery today with snow showers and winds gusting near 30mph

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weather word today is blustery. It will be cold and snowy today with winds gusting near 30 miles per hour.

Expecting an inch or two of accumulation today and again tonight. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs near 20.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, teens.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, near 20.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Flurries, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

