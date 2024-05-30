Aaron's Forecast: Blue skies and pleasant temperatures for your Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny and pleasant today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clear and cool again tonight with lows in the 40s; 30s across the Southern Tier. Highs back in the 70s on Friday with highs near 80 this weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Clear and cool, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Clear and cool, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

