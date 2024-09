Aaron's Forecast: Blue skies and pleasant temperatures for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Abundant sunshine today with highs in the low 70s. High pressure will keep dry conditions across the area through Friday. Rain returns on Saturday with cooler temperatures for the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 60s.