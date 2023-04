Aaron's Forecast: Becoming partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will settle over Western New York today bringing sunshine to the area this afternoon. A weak system moves through the area overnight with rain showers likely. Overcast skies to start your Thursday. Clouds will thin out and it will be partly sunny tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A warmer day expected on Friday with late showers and thundershowers. Unsettled on Saturday with rain likely.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers and t-showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.