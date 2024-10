Aaron's Forecast: Becoming partly sunny this afternoon with highs in the 50s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Sabres win on Saturday followed by a Bills win on Sunday makes for a great to start to your Monday. Clouds will decrease today with skies becoming partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 50s. A warm front will bring showers to the area on Tuesday. It will be windy and warmer for Wednesday and Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.