Aaron's Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny with highs near 80 this afternoon

A few showers south of Buffalo this morning. Skies will clear as the day moves along with sunny skies and highs near 80.
Posted at 6:10 AM, Jul 10, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few showers to start your day across the Southern Tier. High pressure will bring sunny skies to the area this afternoon. Pleasant this evening with lows in the 60s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. The next system moves in Tuesday night and keeps our weather unsettled through Saturday.

MONDAY
MORNING: S. Tier showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Showers south of Buffalo, near 80.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, upper 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.

