Aaron's Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny with highs near 80 this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few showers to start your day across the Southern Tier. High pressure will bring sunny skies to the area this afternoon. Pleasant this evening with lows in the 60s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. The next system moves in Tuesday night and keeps our weather unsettled through Saturday.

MONDAY

MORNING: S. Tier showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Showers south of Buffalo, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.

