Autumn's Forecast: Unseasonable warmth here to stay this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Unseasonably warm weather will overtake WNY through Friday. A strong ridge of high pressure will keep WNY mainly dry with above average temps continuing this week. Little rain is in the forecast over the next couple of days. Not as cool tonight with partly cloudy skies and mild lows near 60. Turning windy tomorrow with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Temps will remain in near 70 on Thursday and Friday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Overcast skies, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 60s.

