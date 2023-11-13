Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s this afternoon

Strong winds today with gusts near 30 miles per hour
Posted at 6:45 AM, Nov 13, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will be strong with gusts near 30 miles per hour this afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures in the 30s. Highs only in the 40s on Tuesday. Highs will be near 60 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy and sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

