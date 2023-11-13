Aaron's Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will be strong with gusts near 30 miles per hour this afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures in the 30s. Highs only in the 40s on Tuesday. Highs will be near 60 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

