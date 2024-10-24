Aaron's Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 50s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab the jacket as you head out the door this morning as it is much cooler outside. Clouds will thin out and it will be mostly sunny this afternoon. Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

