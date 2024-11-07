Aaron's Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the 50s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The warm stretch comes to an end. You'll have to replace the shorts with jeans for the next few days.

Mostly cloudy skies across the area this morning. High pressure will bring sunny skies to the region this afternoon. Highs this afternoon in the mid 50s. Highs will be in the 50s the next few days. It will be dry through Saturday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

