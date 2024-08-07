Aaron's Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny and pleasant today with highs in the 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and comfortable temperatures to Western New York today. Clouds will increase on Thursday as the remnants of Debby get closer to the area. Abundant tropical moisture will be over the region on Friday with heavy rain possible. It will be much cooler this weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated showers, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

