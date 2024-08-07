Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny and pleasant today with highs in the 70s

High pressure will settle over Western New York today bringing sunny skies and pleasant temperatures to the area. The remnants of Debby will bring heavy rain to the region on Friday.
Wednesday Weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and comfortable temperatures to Western New York today. Clouds will increase on Thursday as the remnants of Debby get closer to the area. Abundant tropical moisture will be over the region on Friday with heavy rain possible. It will be much cooler this weekend.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Isolated showers, near 80.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

