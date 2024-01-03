Aaron's Forecast: Band of lake effect snow will impact areas south of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake effect snow to the south and east of Buffalo will make for slick roads in the band this morning. The lake band will shift toward Buffalo later this afternoon. Snow will taper off Thursday morning. It will be chilly on Thursday with highs in the upper 20s. Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s on Friday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow and freezing drizzle, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow toward Buffalo, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Late snow, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow likely, mid 30s.

