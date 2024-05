Aaron's Forecast: Areas of locally dense fog across the area this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Areas of locally dense fog this morning. Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs near 70. Thursday will be another great day with highs in the upper 60s. It will be much warmer on Friday with highs near 80. Cooler and unsettled weather returns for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.