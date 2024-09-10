Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Patchy fog across Western New York this morning

Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 70s.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy across the area this morning. Partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. The weather will be dry with above normal temperatures Wednesday through early next week.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

