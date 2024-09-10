Aaron's Forecast: Patchy fog across Western New York this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy across the area this morning. Partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. The weather will be dry with above normal temperatures Wednesday through early next week.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

