Aaron's Forecast: Areas of dense fog across the area this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frost on the windshields to start your day. Areas of dense fog have developed this morning. It will be overcast this morning with some sunshine breaking out this afternoon. Dry weather will persist through Thursday with temperatures moderating as the week moves along.

MONDAY

MORNING: Frost and fog, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Overcast, low 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

