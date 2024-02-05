Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Areas of dense fog across the area this morning

A foggy and frosty start to your day
Monday Weather
Posted at 5:59 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 05:59:30-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frost on the windshields to start your day. Areas of dense fog have developed this morning. It will be overcast this morning with some sunshine breaking out this afternoon. Dry weather will persist through Thursday with temperatures moderating as the week moves along.

MONDAY
MORNING: Frost and fog, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 40.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 40s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Overcast, low 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

