Aaron's Forecast: Another round of snow will arrive later this afternoon

Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. today through 6 p.m. on Wednesday for all of WNY.

Snow showers south of Buffalo this morning will taper off. We will all have snow arriving near 4 p.m. this afternoon. Expect a few inches of snow overnight combined with strong winds making for difficult travel. Winds will be strong and snow will continue on Wednesday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow south, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow later afternoon, upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Breezy with snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Chilly, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 20s.