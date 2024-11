Aaron's Forecast: Another mild day with highs in the mid to upper 50s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This is the last of the mild days. A lot of dry time today so you can clean the gutters or put up your holiday lights. A steady rain will arrive this evening after 7 p.m.

Rain will mix with snow on Thursday and Friday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Fog and drizzle, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.