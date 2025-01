Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. today for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties for another 1 to 2" of snow.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, low 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.