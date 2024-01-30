Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Another cloudy day in western New York with highs near 40

Expect sunshine for the weekend
Posted at 5:49 AM, Jan 30, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another gloomy day across the area with cloudy skies and temperatures near 40 degrees. Mostly cloudy with highs near 40 again on Wednesday. Scattered rain and snow showers on Thursday. Sunny skies for the weekend.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Flurries, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Cloudy skies, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.

