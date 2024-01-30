Aaron's Forecast: Another cloudy day in western New York with highs near 40

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another gloomy day across the area with cloudy skies and temperatures near 40 degrees. Mostly cloudy with highs near 40 again on Wednesday. Scattered rain and snow showers on Thursday. Sunny skies for the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cloudy skies, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.

