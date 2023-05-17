Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Abundant sunshine today with highs near 50 degrees

Mostly sunny and cool today with temperatures that will be about 15 degrees below normal
Posted at 6:11 AM, May 17, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Freeze Watch tonight for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties. Temperatures will be in the 20s across the Southern Tier overnight.

High pressure will settle over Western New York bringing full sunshine to the area. Temperatures will be well below normal with highs near 50. The normal high today is 68 degrees. It will be clear and frosty tonight with lows in the 20s across the Southern Tier. Temperatures bounce back on Thursday with highs in the 60s. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday. Rain returns on Saturday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and cool, low 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Clear and frosty, low to mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

