Aaron's Forecast: A wonderful Wednesday weather forecast for Western New York

High pressure over the area will bring sunny skies and pleasant temperatures to Western New York this afternoon.
Posted at 6:25 AM, May 10, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and seasonable temperatures to the area today. Skies will be a bit hazy this afternoon. It will stay dry through the weekend for most of Western New York. A few showers could develop well south of Buffalo Friday night through early Saturday

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Clear and cool, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

