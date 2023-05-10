Aaron's Forecast: A wonderful Wednesday weather forecast for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and seasonable temperatures to the area today. Skies will be a bit hazy this afternoon. It will stay dry through the weekend for most of Western New York. A few showers could develop well south of Buffalo Friday night through early Saturday

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Clear and cool, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

