Aaron's Forecast: A wintry mix will arrive this afternoon with highs in the 30s

Rain and snow showers this afternoon with some minor accumulations over Ski Country
Wednesday Weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Not a bad start to your Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 30s. Things will change this afternoon with a wintry mix arriving.

An area of low pressure will bring rain and snow to the area this afternoon. Lake effect snow will develop overnight with 1 to 2" of snow in Ski Country. The weather will be quiet on Thursday. A general light snow will arrive on Friday with 1 to 3" of accumulation likely. The coldest air of the season arrives this weekend.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Cold, 7.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, teens.

