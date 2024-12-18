Aaron's Forecast: A wintry mix will arrive this afternoon with highs in the 30s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Not a bad start to your Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 30s. Things will change this afternoon with a wintry mix arriving.

An area of low pressure will bring rain and snow to the area this afternoon. Lake effect snow will develop overnight with 1 to 2" of snow in Ski Country. The weather will be quiet on Thursday. A general light snow will arrive on Friday with 1 to 3" of accumulation likely. The coldest air of the season arrives this weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cold, 7.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, teens.

