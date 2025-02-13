Aaron's Forecast: A wintry mix to start your Thursday. Roads will be slick.

Winter Weather Advisory through 7 a.m. Friday for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. Snow and strong winds will make for difficult travel.

A lot of slush on the roads this morning especially north of Buffalo. Rain early this morning will change to snow later this morning as temperatures drop. Winds will be strong this afternoon with gusts near 40 miles per hour. Snow will develop off of Lake Erie bringing a few inches of snow to areas south of Buffalo.

Friday will be quiet, but more snow arrives for the weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and sleet, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Flurries, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 20.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow arrives, teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Windy, 15.

