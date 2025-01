Aaron's Forecast: A wintry mix to start your Monday with icy spots on the roads

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roads are slick in spots this morning.

Freezing drizzle and light snow to start your day. It's going to stay cold with a few flurries this afternoon. Temperatures will stay below normal all week.

MONDAY

MORNING: Freezing drizzle, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Chilly, teens.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, near 20.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Flurries, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Chilly, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 25.