Aaron's Forecast: A warm Wednesday for Western New York with highs near 80

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will once again keep the area dry and warm with highs near 80 degrees. The weather will stay warm and dry through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: High clouds, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

