Aaron's Forecast: A warm Wednesday for Western New York with highs near 80

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will once again keep the area dry and warm with highs near 80 degrees. The weather will stay warm and dry through the weekend.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: High clouds, low 80s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.