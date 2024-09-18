Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: A warm Wednesday for Western New York with highs near 80

Dry and warm weather sticking around through the weekend
Wednesday Weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will once again keep the area dry and warm with highs near 80 degrees. The weather will stay warm and dry through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: High clouds, low 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

