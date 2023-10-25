Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Autumn's Forecast: Warm weather hangs on till the weekend

Warm & Windy Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s
7 Weather Forecast 11p.m. Update, Wednesday, October 25
Posted at 7:14 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 23:31:37-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few showers overnight, mainly for areas north of the S.Tier with mild temperatures. If you're going to the Bills game Thursday night, it will be breezy and mild with temps in the 60s. Highs stay in the 70s through Friday. Temperatures drop through the day on Saturday with morning showers and gusty winds. Temperatures start in the 60s and end up in the 50s for the afternoon and plummet into the 40s by the evening. Much cooler end to the weekend with showers and highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. early showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, few scattered showers near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, gusty winds, near 70.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, gusty winds, low 60s
AFTERNOON: Showers end, mid 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, near 50.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App