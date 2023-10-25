Autumn's Forecast: Warm weather hangs on till the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few showers overnight, mainly for areas north of the S.Tier with mild temperatures. If you're going to the Bills game Thursday night, it will be breezy and mild with temps in the 60s. Highs stay in the 70s through Friday. Temperatures drop through the day on Saturday with morning showers and gusty winds. Temperatures start in the 60s and end up in the 50s for the afternoon and plummet into the 40s by the evening. Much cooler end to the weekend with showers and highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. early showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, few scattered showers near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, gusty winds, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, gusty winds, low 60s

AFTERNOON: Showers end, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, near 50.

