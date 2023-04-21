Aaron's Forecast: A warm end to the week with temperatures in the 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures warm into the 70s this afternoon. Isolated showers and thundershowers will develop later today. Some of the storms this afternoon could produce gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Showers are likely overnight with rain continuing off and on during the day on Saturday. Rain ends on Sunday with highs back in the 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Late t-showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 60.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. Showers, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

