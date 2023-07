Aaron's Forecast: A warm and humid Wednesday for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny, hot and humid for your Wednesday. Slight chance for a shower well north and south of Buffalo later this afternoon. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy tonight with lows near 70. Hot and humid again on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Cooler on Friday with a few showers early in the day.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Southern Tier fog, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 70s.