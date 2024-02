Aaron's Forecast: A very mild February day with highs in the 50s this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 50s. We'll start our Thursday with partly sunny skies before clouds increase this afternoon. Rain showers will return after midnight. It will be breezy and mild on Friday with highs in the mid 50s again. Showers are likely on Saturday with cooler temperatures for the second half of the weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.