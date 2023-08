Aaron's Forecast: A sunny start to your Monday with more clouds this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny skies for the first part of the day. Rain showers will arrive across the Southern Tier around 7pm. Rain is likely across all of Western New York overnight. Rain showers early Tuesday with more showers and thundershowers Tuesday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, near 70.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.