Aaron's Forecast: A sunny and warm Memorial Day for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will stay put over the area for the next several days. It will be sunny and warm today with highs in the low 80s. High temperatures will stay in the 80s all week through the upcoming weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Clear skies, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny skies, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Clear skies, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

