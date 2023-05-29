Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: A sunny and warm Memorial Day for Western New York

High pressure will continue to bring sunny and dry weather to Western New York
Monday Weather
Posted at 5:59 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 05:59:10-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will stay put over the area for the next several days. It will be sunny and warm today with highs in the low 80s. High temperatures will stay in the 80s all week through the upcoming weekend.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, low 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Clear skies, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny skies, mid 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Clear skies, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

