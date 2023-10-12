Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: A sunny and nice fall day in store for Western New York

Clouds this morning will clear out and skies become partly to mostly sunny this afternoon
Thursday Weather
Posted at 6:15 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 06:15:46-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy and cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Expect some patchy fog across the Southern Tier to start your day. Clouds will decrease and expect a fair amount of sunshine this afternoon. Clouds increase on Friday with highs near 60. Rain returns on Saturday with the steadiest showers south of Buffalo this weekend.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, near 60

SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, low 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

