Aaron's Forecast: A sunny and nice fall day in store for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy and cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Expect some patchy fog across the Southern Tier to start your day. Clouds will decrease and expect a fair amount of sunshine this afternoon. Clouds increase on Friday with highs near 60. Rain returns on Saturday with the steadiest showers south of Buffalo this weekend.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, near 60
SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, low 50s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.