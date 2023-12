Aaron's Forecast: A steady rain will arrive later this morning for all of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A soggy start to the month of December. Rain will arrive later this morning and a steady rain will continue through early this afternoon. Scattered showers overnight with rain showers continuing through Saturday morning. Another system arrives Sunday afternoon with more rain.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain arrives, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Overcast skies, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.