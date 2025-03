Aaron's Forecast: A soaking rain to start your Wednesday with flooding possible

Flood Watch for all of WNY until 1pm Thursday.

Wind Advisory until 1pm today for Southern Erie and Chautauqua Counties. Winds will gust near 50 miles per hour.

Grab the umbrella before you head out the door this morning.

A soaking rain to start your day. The rain will taper off this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Thundershowers possible this evening as a cold front will move through the area. It will be much colder on Thursday with highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 30s.