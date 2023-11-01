Aaron's Forecast: A slippery start to your day with icy roads and sidewalks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roads are slick this morning with temperatures below freezing to start your day. A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a few flurries possible. Lake effect snow Thursday morning will impact Buffalo for the morning commute. Temperatures are back in the 50s Friday through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Icy roads, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Lake effect rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

